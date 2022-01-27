The rapper's first sequel to an album is set to cap off his busy February.

Fans can "Praise God": Kanye West has announced a sequel to his 2021 album, Donda.

On Thursday, the rapper unveiled an Instagram post featuring what may be the album's cover art, with a caption that read: "DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE."

Tagged in the post is Atlanta rapper Future, with whom West has worked on songs like 2014's "I Won."

Donda 2 would mark the first time West has made a sequel to one of his albums, and its release falls on the same day he plans to launch his clothing collaboration with Skid Row Fashion Week.

Kanye West; Future Kanye West and Future are working together on West's upcoming album 'Donda 2.' | Credit: Timothy Norris/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The record would also arrive less than a week after Netflix drops part one of Jeen-Yuhs, the three-week documentary event chronicling more than 20 years of the musician's career.

The original Donda, which was released on Aug. 29, 2021, quickly became one of the most streamed albums of the year. Though it was divisive among critics, it is nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys, which will take place April 3.

If history is any indication, Donda 2's Feb. 22 release date is more a suggestion than the actual day fans can expect to hear it, at least in its fully realized entirety — the original Donda was initially set for release in July 2020 before it was postponed. Regardless, it looks like Ye is about to have a very busy February.