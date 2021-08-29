Kanye West releases Donda – really

No need to check the calendar. It's August, not April, and therefore when we tell you Kanye West has finally released Donda, it's finally – finally – a fact.

West's one-hour and 44-minute tenth studio album, dropped overnight.

Kayne West Kayne West | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The long-awaited album, named after West's late mother, and manager, Donda West, debuted on Apple iTunes, and Spotify, on Sunday.

West originally announced Donda back in 2020. Earlier this summer, the hip-hop star held several listening parties – in Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Chicago – and teased the release of his album, with fans expecting it on July 23, and later, on Aug. 7.

On Saturday night, Ye seemed to suggest on his Instagram there was an additional hold up to the release of Donda over the song "Jail."

In a screenshot of a text message chain that appeared to be between West and his manager, Bu Thiam, Ye was informed he didn't have clearance for DaBaby's performance on the song, and the album couldn't drop unless the rapper was taken off.

"I'm not taking my brother off," West (it seems) replied to the chain. "He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public."

On Sunday, though, "Jail" was available as the second track on the record, but featured just Jay-Z.

Reps for DaBaby's record label and management didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from EW on Sunday.

The Spotify version of Donda featured 27 tracks, including "Jail Pt 2," which was not able to be streamed. The iTunes version features 26 tracks, and does not make mention of that particular cut.