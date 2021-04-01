At one point, She'kspere had left the room and the beat for "Bug a Boo" came on. Burruss saw how the girls were decidedly not into the fast and layered production. "They were like, 'Yeah, we don't really hear anything. We need to just let him know that we're not feeling it.' I remember saying to them, 'I got an idea, do you mind me singing what I'm thinking, and then you can see what you think?' They were like, 'Okay.' I remember I sang them the melody of the verse I wrote. I was like, 'It's not hot that you be buggin' me…' I was singing that first part to them and then the whole concept of the bug a boo, the 'Throw my pager out the window,' and they were like, 'Oh, okay. We like that.'"