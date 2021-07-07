Girl, Juvenile wants you to 'Vax That Thang Up'

Hot Vax Summer just got hotter.

Twenty-two years after Juvenile and Mannie Fresh dropped the iconic hit single "Back That Azz Up," a.k.a. "Back That Thang Up," the former Cash Money stars have reunited for the timely remix, "Vax That Thang Up."

The new anthem comes courtesy of the dating app BLK and urges singles to "Vax That Thang Up" before getting back out there with lyrics such as this bar from Mannie Fresh: "I know you can't stand it, no holding hands, chick, but when we get the shot, we're gonna be romancing."

The track and video are pretty spot-on recreations of the original, apart from Mia X stepping in for Lil Wayne, who we can only assume sat this one out because he and Birdman are currently working on "Vaccinatin' Like My Daddy."

Watch the video above, in which Juvenile turns the heat up on anti-vaxxers to 400 Degreez.