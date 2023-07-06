Justin Trudeau is a Swiftie, confirmed.

In the wake of Taylor Swift announcing dates and locations for the 2024 Asia and Europe legs of her Eras Tour, the Canadian prime minister is imploring the pop star to make space for his country — and he's doing it in a way any diehard Swift fan would appreciate.

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you," Trudeau tweeted at Swift Wednesday evening. "So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon." (For the uninitiated, that short tweet contains references to lyrics in Swift's tracks "Anti-Hero," "I Know Places," and "Cruel Summer.")

Justin Trudeau and Taylor Swift Justin Trudeau and Taylor Swift | Credit: DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images; John Medina/Getty Images

Trudeau's invitation was posted in response to Swift's own tweet that announced 14 more dates to the European leg, as well as the news that Paramore would be opening for her on all the said European stops. "Really can't contain my excitement because… we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour," Swift wrote. "And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???"

Swift has been on the road with the massive tour in the U.S. since its March kickoff in Arizona. The international leg starts in late August and will run through August of next year. Stops in more than a dozen different countries have been confirmed, but so far none for Canada. The last time Swift performed dates in the country was on her 2018 stadium tour for Reputation.

So far Swift has not publicly replied to Trudeau's tweet.