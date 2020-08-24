Justin Townes Earle, Americana singer-songwriter, dies at 38

Award-winning Americana singer and songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38.

The news was shared in a post on Earle's official social media account on Sunday. "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," the post read. "So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly, Justin."

A cause of death was not immediately given.

Born January 4, 1982, Earle was the son of alternative country star Steve Earle and Carol Ann Hunter. He was named after his father's friend and fellow musician Townes Van Zandt. Earle struggled with sobriety throughout his life, which he spoke openly about on Morning Edition in 2008.

His first EP, Yuma, was released in 2007, and he released his full-length debut, The Good Life, the following year. He won the Americana Music Association's Emerging Artist of the Year award in 2009, and its Song of the Year award in 2011 for "Harlem River Blues." That song came off his third studio album of the same name, which was his highest debut on the Billboard 200 charts at 47.

In total, he released eight full-length albums. His last, The Saint of Lost Causes, was released in May 2019.