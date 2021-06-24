"What's happening to her is just not right," Timberlake tweeted.

Justin Timberlake offers support for ex Britney Spears in legal fight: 'Let her live however she wants to'

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," Timberlake tweeted Wednesday, after Spears spoke in court and publicly addressed her conservatorship for first time.

During the latest hearing in the case of the arrangement under which Spears has lived since early 2008, the singer appeared virtually before Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny and argued fiercely for her independence.

"I just want my life back," Spears said. "It's been 13 years and it's been enough."

Spears' guardianship was put in place following a highly publicized breakdown. The arrangement puts control of her personal life, career choices, and fortune of almost $60 million in the hands of her conservator - which has primarily been her father, Jamie Spears.

"The main reason I'm here," Spears said in court, "is I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

Timberlake, who dated Spears from 1999 to 2002, recently apologized for his past treatment of her following the release of FX's documentary Framing Britney Spears, which chronicled her tumultuous life in the spotlight, including the former couple's 2002 breakup, and painted the "Cry Me a River" singer in an unflattering light.

justin timberlake britney Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2000 | Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

"Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what's happening to her is just not right," Timberlake tweeted Wednesday, seemingly referring to their history together.

During Spears' heart-wrenching testimony, she described the lengths her conservators have gone to in order to restrict her autonomy, including preventing her from seeing a doctor to remove an IUD so she could try to have another child.

"No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body," Timberlake tweeted. "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for."

He concluded by writing that he and his wife, Jessica Biel, "send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."