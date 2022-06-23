It's hard to bring sexy back while wearing khakis, the pop star acknowledged on Instagram.

Justin Timberlake blames his shoes and pants for bad dance moves that went viral

Justin Timberlake is ready to say sorry. The pop star's dance moves went viral on the internet after his performance of "Sexy Back" at the Something in the Water festival in Washington, D.C., last weekend — and the feedback was not positive. In the wake of mocking parodies on TikTok, Timberlake took to social media to make amends.

"D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons," Timberlake said to the camera in an Instagram Story posted Wednesday. He then flipped the camera downward to focus on his multi-colored sneakers. "Here and here!"

He jokingly added, "I had a long talk with both of them individually and said, 'Um, don't you ever do that to me again.'"

Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake performs at the Something in the Water festival in Washington, D.C. | Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake jokingly apologizes on Instagram after his bad dance moves go viral. | Credit: Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Justin Timberlake The source of Justin Timberlake's bad dance moves: His shoes! | Credit: Justin Timberlake/Instagram

The shoes shouldn't feel too bad, though, since Timberlake also blamed the pants he was wearing at the time, citing a "khaki vibe."

To prove he's a good sport, Timberlake also shared TikToks making fun of the moves to his Instagram Story. One featured a young girl imitating the dance with the caption "she did it better than JT."

"I don't disagree," Timberlake commented with a laughing emoji.