Justin Bieber vows to fight racial injustice after admitting he ‘benefited off of black culture'

Justin Bieber has made a pledge to fight racial injustice after admitting he has "benefited off of black culture" throughout his career.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old singer reflected on how he has personally profited from black culture in a heartfelt Instagram post, as protests over the death of George Floyd continue throughout the U.S.

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” Bieber wrote. “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

The realization has led the pop star to vow to do better, adding that he will do his part to fight for change.

“I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change.”

Bieber previously addressed the growing unrest throughout the country last week during an Instagram Live discussion with CNN’s Angela Rye, sharing his wish to do more in the fight against inequality.

"I've been feeling shame in the sense of like, why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes,” he said. “Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that.”

Bieber has been showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media since public outcry began to grow last week, sharing a series of videos and quotes in support of the fight for racial equality.

On Friday, he dedicated a post to Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday encouraging fans to donate to her GoFundMe page. Taylor, an unarmed black woman, was killed in her own home by Louisville, Ky., police in March after she was shot eight times. Her killing is still under investigation.

