Just when you thought it was safe to to Beliebe again, Justin Bieber has postponed his Las Vegas concert date after testing positive for COVID-19.

A rep for the singer confirmed to PEOPLE that Bieber had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber | Credit: Mike Rosenthal/Getty Images

Bieber kicked off his Justice World Tour on Friday in San Diego, but his team announced on Saturday that a COVID outbreak "within the Justice Tour family" required them to postpone Sunday's Vegas show.

"Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas," the statement read. "Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

The Vegas show date has been rescheduled for June 28. Tickets from the original show will be honored and refunds are available at point of purchase.

Bieber had originally planned to launch the Justice tour in March 2020 but then, of course, everything changed with the coronavirus pandemic. The "Sorry" singer is among of number of artists finally but tentatively going back on tour, and even though the pandemic seems to be in its waning days, it still clearly presents a number of challenges.

The Justice World Tour will wrap up its U.S. leg with the rescheduled Vegas show on the 28th before criss-crossing the globe and ending next March in Krakau, Poland.

While his tour might be off to a bit of a rocky start, COVID is relatively tame compared to the singer's recent live performance in Los Angeles. Following Bieber's concert at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center, a fight broke out at the after-party resulting in three men, including rapper Kodak Black, being shot and hospitalized.