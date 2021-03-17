Watch Justin Bieber perform new song 'Peaches' during Tiny Desk concert

If Harry Styles can give us the "Watermelon Sugar," then at least Justin Bieber can provide us with the "Peaches."

On Wednesday, Bieber debuted his new song "Peaches" from home during the latest NPR Tiny Desk concert. "Peaches" is a ballad that highlights Bieber's sultry vocals, accompanied by a jazzy baseline. The song will be featured on his upcoming album Justice, out Friday.

"The way I breathe you in. It's the texture of your skin. I want to wrap my arms around you baby, never let you go," Bieber croons longingly on the track.

The version of "Peaches" you hear on the Tiny Desk will sound significantly different on Justice, which will feature vocals from R&B contemporaries Giveon and Daniel Caesar.

Bieber also performed "Hold On," "Anyone," and "Holy" off the Justice tracklist named so far, which also includes the song "Lonely." Bieber's performance was accompanied by We the Band.

Back in February, Bieber explained why he felt it was necessary to come out with his sixth-studio album now. "In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone." Bieber wrote in an Instagram post.

Bieber was recently awarded his second-career Grammy in a surprising fashion. He won for Best Country Duo or Group Performance for his work on "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay. He was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Yummy," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Intentions," and Best Pop Vocal Album for Changes.