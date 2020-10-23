Justin Bieber shares his Next Chapter in trailer for new YouTube documentary

“Holy” crap, Justin Bieber already has another documentary on the way.

Amid releasing new singles like “Holy” and “Lonely,” the popstar filmed another project titled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter about his life for YouTube, and dropped the trailer for it on Friday.

Bieber gives a confessional about how this year has helped him see the light at the end of the tunnel of his past troubles as we see clips of him canoodling with his wife Hailey Bieber, linking up with longtime colleagues like Chance the Rapper and Scooter Braun, and getting a COVID test before shooting some music videos.

Next Chapter will be the third feature length documentary Bieber has participated in, coming nearly a decade after the theatrical releases of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and Justin Bieber: Believe. However, the new film is the third documentary project he has released this year, following the docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons released on YouTube at the top of 2020, and the Facebook Watch show The Biebers, which aired in the spring.

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter will be free to watch on YouTube starting Oct. 30 at noon ET.