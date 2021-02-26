Justin Bieber wants to heal 'this broken planet' with his new album Justice

Justin Bieber knows we're all feeling a bit "Lonely," so he's on the way to heal "this broken planet" with a new album called Justice.

"In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone." Bieber writes in his Instagram post on Friday announcing the album.

He continues: "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal"

Set to be released on March 19, the new album, a follow-up to last year's Changes, is set to feature singles "Anyone," "Lonely," and "Holy," his song with Chance The Rapper.

Bieber was recently seen bringing lonely hearts together when he serenaded his fans with songs from his 2013 R&B-leaning album Journals on a TikTok livestream for Valentine's Day, which became the most-watched livestream on the platform with 4 million unique viewers.

While we can't verify if Bieber will actually save us from ourselves with his new music, we do know he's already saved one megastar, Billie Eilish. A major influence to Eilish, Bieber appears in her new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, where he's seen supporting the "Bad Guy" singer via Facetime after she became the second artist to ever sweep the four major Grammys categories in one night.

Bieber recently performed "Lonely" and "Anyone" for Spotify's Stream-On Event, a visual experience you can watch here.