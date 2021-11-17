The pop star will performs hits from Justice and more in the interactive event.

Justin Bieber is going into the metaverse for a live virtual concert — watch the trailer

Justin Bieber is going super meta.

Last week the pop star announced he was partnering with the virtual entertainment company Wave to bring fans inside his world with Justin Bieber — An Interactive Virtual Experience, and now EW has an exclusive first look at the wild trailer.

During the event, which will merge gaming, real-time motion capture, and live musical performance, the Biebs will transform into a digital avatar and deliver a full live show. As previewed in the trailer, Bieber will perform songs from his No. 1 album Justice in advance of his 2022 world tour.

Wave's technology will also enable audiences to engage with the Bieber experience by giving them the chance to appear live on stage alongside the singer during dedicated fan moments and influence his performance and environments in real time.

Fans can sign up at wave.watch/Justin-Bieber and participate in the event for free on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Rebroadcasts will follow on Nov. 20 and 21 for audiences worldwide. Watch the trailer above, and get a closer look at Bieber's avatar in the poster below.

Justin Beiber Metaverse Concert Poster for 'Justin Bieber — An Interactive Virtual Experience' | Credit: Wave