Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper take fans to church in 'Holy' music video

Justin Bieber is preaching divine pop music with his new song "Holy."

The 26-year-old has teamed with Chance the Rapper for the first single from his upcoming musical era, and the song's accompanying music video is a dramatic portrait of the endurance of love.

Bieber stars in the clip as a working-class laborer who falls on hard times, when the grace of a stranger (a solider played by Wilmer Valderrama) lifts him and his girlfriend (played by Grown-ish and Star actress Ryan Destiny) out of their rut.

The song's lyrics compliment the narrative, with the song comparing a romantic partner's touch to a divine embrace.

Though Bieber has yet to confirm the release of a new album, he recently teased the release of "Holy" as the start of a "new era" following the success of his last studio set, Changes, which bowed at No. 1 on the U.S. charts in February. Following the album's release, he also collaborated with Ariana Grande on the quarantine-themed single "Stuck with U," which premiered atop the Billboard Hot 100 in May.

Watch "Holy" above.