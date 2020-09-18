Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper take fans to church in 'Holy' music video
Chance the Rapper, Wilmer Valderrama, more star in the dramatic clip.
Justin Bieber is preaching divine pop music with his new song "Holy."
The 26-year-old has teamed with Chance the Rapper for the first single from his upcoming musical era, and the song's accompanying music video is a dramatic portrait of the endurance of love.
Bieber stars in the clip as a working-class laborer who falls on hard times, when the grace of a stranger (a solider played by Wilmer Valderrama) lifts him and his girlfriend (played by Grown-ish and Star actress Ryan Destiny) out of their rut.
The song's lyrics compliment the narrative, with the song comparing a romantic partner's touch to a divine embrace.
Though Bieber has yet to confirm the release of a new album, he recently teased the release of "Holy" as the start of a "new era" following the success of his last studio set, Changes, which bowed at No. 1 on the U.S. charts in February. Following the album's release, he also collaborated with Ariana Grande on the quarantine-themed single "Stuck with U," which premiered atop the Billboard Hot 100 in May.
Watch "Holy" above.
Related content:
Comments