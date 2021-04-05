Justin Bieber's surprise Freedom EP has fans feeling blessed

Beliebers everywhere are feeling the holy spirit from Bieber's new music.

Justin Bieber left fans feeling blessed when he dropped a holy collection of new songs on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old pop star unveiled six fresh tracks on his Freedom EP on Easter evening, including gospel-inspired collaborations with Tori Kelly, Brandon Love, Pink Sweats, and more.

Fans quickly took to social media to give thanks for the release, with some expressing shock over the unexpected drop ("AT LEAST WARN US" one fan tweeted), and others getting emotional at the EP's content.

"JB is coming for Album of the year with Justice and now a Gospel Grammy too and more," one fan wrote. "His vocals and passion for this ep too. Beautiful."

Freedom follows the release of Bieber's sixth solo album, Justice, which premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. Album cut "Peaches" also entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 the week following the LP's release, making Bieber the first-ever solo male artist to debut atop both charts.

"In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing and justice for humanity," he wrote on Instagram at the time of the album's release. "In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."

See more fan reactions to Freedom below.

