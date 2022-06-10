Justin Bieber reveals he has partial face paralysis after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

The pop star has a message for his fans: "My body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand."

Justin Bieber is opening up about why he's had to miss several recent dates on his Justice World Tour.

In a video posted to the Biebs' Instagram account Friday, the singer reveals that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused him to have partial facial paralysis.

"Hey, everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," he says in the video. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

He goes on to note that one of his eyes is not able to blink, and he can't smile with one side of his face, nor will his nostril move. Bieber then takes a moment to explain to anyone "frustrated" by the postponement of his shows that he needs to take some time off.

"I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them," he says. "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do.

"But in the meantime," he adds, attempting to smile, "this ain't it. I got to get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be."

Bieber ends the video telling his fans that he loves them and promising that he's working through a bunch of facial exercises to get better. "It will go back to normal, it's just time," he says. "We don't know how much time, [but] it's going to be okay, and I have hope and I trust God and I trust that this is all for a reason."

Before his diagnosis, Bieber was slated for dozens of tour dates that were to take him through Europe, South America, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Australia throughout the rest of the year. It's unclear how many of those shows will need to be postponed.