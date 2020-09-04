Justin Bieber stands in for an unwilling Drake in wild 'Popstar' music video

It's Justin Bieber to the rescue in the music video for DJ Khaled and Drake's "Popstar."

The 8-minute long video, which was directed by Director X, begins with Khaled begging Drake in a variety of ways to appear in his music video. "This guy is off his rocker," Drake complains. "Every 5 seconds on my phone [he's] asking me for something, and it's like I already gave him the songs, and now he wants a video, and I can't do a video. I can't even make my own album in peace. I can't even leave the country and this guy wants me to do a video for him."

His solution is to "call in a favor" with Bieber to do the video instead. In the clip, the Biebs is living it up, throwing massive parties in a mansion. Along the way, the singer's wife Hailey Baldwin shows up, as does his manager Scooter Braun.

Following the release of the video, the trio continued the fun on social media. "Thanks JB.....I owe u you one," Drake wrote alongside a clip of the video, to which Bieber responded with "anytime." DJ Khaled also commented, saying, "Thank u DRAKE AND JB I OWE U YALL A FEW!!!!!!!!!!!"

Check out the music video, above.