Diane Keaton is the star of Justin Bieber's new music video — and his muse.

On Friday, Bieber released the music video for the song "Ghost," the sixth single off his newest album Justice, which he released earlier this year.

Directed by Colin Tilley, Keaton portrays Bieber's mom in the video and can be seen in lighthearted moments with the singer where she's hugging him on the beach, dancing with him in a bar, and taking a family photo. The video follows the mother and son as they try to come back from the devastating death of their family patriarch.

Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber Diane Keaton Justin Bieber in the music video for "Ghost." | Credit: Justin Bieber/Twitter

"Ghost" is debuting the same day as Bieber's Amazon Prime Video documentary Justin Beiber: Our World, which follows the performer as he prepares for his New Years Eve 2020 concert.

On Thursday, both the singer and the veteran actress posted teases for the video on their social media, with Keaton sharing the teaser and writing "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!"

She also replied to Bieber's Instagram post, writing, "THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME!!!" Who knew Keaton was such a Bieber fangirl?

Watch the full video below.

