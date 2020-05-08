Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande release long-awaited collab 'Stuck With U' for charity

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have finally released a song together, after years of promising they would one day collaborate.

Making the most of the big moment, all proceeds from their new single "Stuck With U" will go to the First Responders Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of first responders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair, who were the first major artists to be managed by Scooter Braun, announced the song last week, along with an instrumental for fans to use so they could crowdsource videos of people's "quarantine moments." Those moments — and Bieber and Grande's own self-recorded clips — make up the song's music video.

While Bieber and Grande technically already have a song together, an extra exclusive remix of Bieber's hit "What Do You Mean?" that was only available with preorders of his 2015 album Purpose, "Stuck With U" is a proper joint venture.

"Baby, come take all my time," he sings. "Go on, make me lose my mind," she sings back. Eventually they come together, singing, "There's nothing that, nothing that I can do / I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you."

Watch the music video for "Stuck With U" above.

