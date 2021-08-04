Justin Bieber apologizes for praising Morgan Wallen album: 'I had no idea' about 'racist comments'

Justin Bieber is saying sorry.

The global superstar issued an apology on his Instagram story after promoting Dangerous: The Double Album from embattled country singer Morgan Wallen. "Love this album," Bieber had written over Wallen's album cover on his Instagram, as captured in a screenshot by PopCrave and Bieber fan page JBiebertraacker.

The Biebs has since deleted the post after learning Wallen was captured on camera earlier this year using the N-word. Wallen apologized for the racial slur after the video surfaced.

Bieber went on to write a new Instagram story note to his Beliebers on Wednesday, further apologizing for promoting Wallen's album.

"I had no idea that the guy's music I posted was recently found saying racist comments," the message read. "As you know I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended."

Justin Bieber Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Back in 2014, a video of a 15-year-old Bieber surfaced in which he could be heard making a racist joke using the N-word. He quickly apologized.

A few days later, another video of a younger Bieber came out also capturing him using the slur. He issued an apology for the second video, too, saying he wanted to take responsibility for his mistakes.

And on Wednesday, following the Wallen deletion, Bieber reflected on his own past. Not only did he apologize again for the old videos he was in, but he attempted to use his platform to "hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is."

Justin Bieber Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

In a third post, Bieber, 27, said he is still learning.

"I have so much more to learn and I'm grateful for my black brothers and sisters for being patient with me as I have a long way to go," he wrote.

Justin Bieber Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

A rep for Bieber didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.