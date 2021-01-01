Justin Bieber drops 'Anyone' music video and shares clip of tattoo cover-up process

2010 Justin Bieber, is that you?

The pop star debuted a new music video on New Year's Eve for his song "Anyone," and it features quite the throwback look for him.

In the Colin Tilley-directed video, the Biebs plays a Rocky-esque boxer who is shown training, drinking raw eggs, and competing in the ring. The famously tattooed singer is sans ink in the video, and paired with his shaggy hair, many fans have noted that the look reminds them of Bieber in the beginning of his career. Actress Zoey Deutch plays his love interest in the video.

After the video's debut, Bieber posted a behind-the-scenes time-lapse video to his Instagram depicting the process of getting his tattoos — which cover his arms, torso, and legs — hidden. "No tats for the #Anyonevideo," Bieber wrote alongside the clip.

The release of "Anyone" follows his recent collaboration with Shawn Mendes on "Monster," off Mendes' album Wonder, as well as Bieber's recent singles "Holy" and "Lonely." The singer first performed the new song on New Year's Eve, during the T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live With Justin Bieber special.