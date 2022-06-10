Cruise's husband wrote on Facebook that "she left this realm on her own terms."

Julee Cruise, the singer with the etherial voice who worked with director David Lynch on Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, died Thursday. She was 65.

"For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodby to my wife, Julee Cruise, today," he wrote. "She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace."

Cruise divulged on Facebook in 2018 that she had been struggling with systemic lupus erythematosus, the autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack its own tissues.

"I can. Hardly walk. And now it's difficult to stand," she wrote at the time, noting "the pain is so bad I cry and snap at people."

Cruise is best known for her collaborations with Lynch. Her song "Falling," the vocal version of Angelo Badalamenti's theme music for the Twin Peaks series, was featured on her debut album Floating Into the Night, released in 1989. Her other big collaboration with Lynch was on his 1986 film Blue Velvet; the soundtrack featured her song "Mysteries of Love."

Cruise made appearances on Twin Peaks as a singer in the Roadhouse bar, as well as in 1992's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. The singer later returned for Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017 to perform "The World Spins."

"It's like I'm his little sister: you don't like your older brother telling you what to do," Cruise once told Pitchfork in a 2018 interview. "David's foppish. He can have these tantrums sometimes. And have you ever seen his temper? Anybody can look funny when they get mad. But I love him."