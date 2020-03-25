'Big Willie Style': Joyner Lucas serves up the ultimate Will Smith tribute music video

Now that is "Big Willie Style."

Rapper Joyner Lucas has released the ultimate Will Smith tribute track, "Will." While the lyrics itself honor Smith, the new music video is really what seals the deal. With the help of a green screen and costume changes, Lucas recreates many of Smith's most famous films, including Bad Boys, Men in Black, Pursuit of Happyness, Aladdin, and maybe most impressively, Shark Tale (I will not stand for the erasure of the criminally-underrated Focus).

"Will" left quite the impression on the titular Will, with Smith posting the video, in which he appears at the end, on Instagram along with a message in which he shared how "humbled and honored" he was.

Watch "Will" above, and then check out our ranking of every film performance by Smith, many of which were featured by Lucas.

