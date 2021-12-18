The Jonas Brothers rope President Biden into viral 'Joe Byron' TikTok video shot at the White House

Is Joe Biden now the Bonus Jonas?

The Jonas Brothers have enlisted the President for a recreation of the viral "Joe Byron" TikTok video, shot in the actual White House and posted to Instagram on Friday.

In the video, Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas pop up in various locations at the President's pad while lip-syncing to lines from the video ("Who's the president, man?" "Byron!"). The surprise twist? At the end, none other than POTUS himself is revealed to be "behind the camera."

Jonas Brothers and Joe Biden The Jonas Brothers have a new collab with Joe Biden. | Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty

"Did we get it?" Kevin asks, before the video cuts to the President holding an iPhone.

"We got it," Biden replies.

The "Joe Byron" clip is drawn from videos posted by Sidetalk NYC on YouTube, which began to go viral on TikTok in October. The video-sharing platform features numerous clips of people lip-syncing to lines from Sidetalk's videos, such as "Bing Bong! Are you vaccinated? Yes, sir. Ey yo!"

The reason for the Jonases' visit to the White House, and when it took place, is unclear. The singers recently canceled an appearance at the Power 96.1 Jingle Ball in Atlanta on Thursday after members of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are extremely disappointed that we can't be there with our fans in Atlanta," the group wrote on their Instagram story. "But hopefully you will be able to watch our performance on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT when the CW network re-airs the Jingle Ball special."

In the meantime, you can check out the JoBros' Biden collab above.