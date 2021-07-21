It's the battle of the bros we've all been waiting for.

While Fallon pointed out that the book's title refers to the fact the band are brothers, Joe jokingly corrected him that that actually isn't where the name derived from.

"Actually, that's not the reason," Joe said. "We're gonna take note from all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches and we're gonna have a big UFC match. It's gonna be us versus the Hemsworth brothers." When Fallon looked flabbergasted, he added, "The Hemsworths haven't emailed us back yet, but it's gonna be big."

Fallon wasn't the only one taken aback by the claim. "Did you just say it's gonna be us against Thor?" Kevin asked his brother.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas; Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth; Luke Hemsworth Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images; Barry King/Getty Images

Sensing a less than favorable outcome for the pop group, Fallon suggested maybe looking for some lesser known/less ripped relatives of the Australian actors. "Maybe there's a couple Hemsworths out there that we don't know of that you could maybe challenge or something," he said.

Joe agreed that was probably a good move. "Ones who are a little bit closer to our height as well," he added.

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

