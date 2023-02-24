The fifth and final night of the concert series will mark the first live performance of their new album, The Album.

In 2006, the Jonas Brothers took a trip to the year 3000. Now they're taking a trip down memory lane.

The sibling bandmates — Kevin, Joe, and Nick — announced Friday that they will be performing a special five-night concert series on Broadway next month, with each night spotlighting a different JoBros album. The residency will kick off with their self-titled 2007 album before moving onto 2008's A Little Bit Longer, 2009's Lines, Vines, and Trying Times, and 2019's Happiness Begins. On the final night, the brothers will treat audiences to the first-ever live performance of their upcoming album, The Album.

"Your boys are back in town," the band said in an announcement posted on social media. "We're coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Believe us when we say you won't want to miss these shows."

The Jonas Brothers The Jonas Brothers | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The announcement comes on the same day the Jonas Brothers unveiled their latest single, "Wings." The funky, feel-good track offers fans their first taste of The Album and describes an all-encompassing love that acts as "the wings I need to fly away."

The brothers are also coming off a three-night concert series in Las Vegas that saw them perform a mix of their songs and solo material, including "Play My Music," "Lovebug," and "What A Man Gotta Do." Now fans will only have to wait a little bit longer to see them on stage again.

Tickets for the Jonas Brothers on Broadway residency will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.

