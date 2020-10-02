JoJo drops 'The Change,' official campaign anthem for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

With 32 days until the election, JoJo and the Biden-Harris campaign are aiming to inspire voters to show up to the polls and make "The Change."

The singer released a new song by that title Friday, and it will serve as the official campaign anthem for former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. The song, written by Diane Warren, is a battle cry for a different political future for America. Fresh off the release of the deluxe edition of her album Good to Know, JoJo sings, "I'm gonna be the change, I'm gonna start with my heart," and "I'm not gonna waste no more time being blind."

"I am honored and humbled that Joe Biden has chosen to feature my song 'The Change' as part of the Get Out the Vote effort in this critical election," Warren said in a statement. "'The Change' is a song about how change begins with us. We live in a time where a change is needed now more than ever. I hope this song inspires us all to realize that each one of us has the power to change the world."

"The Change" is not the first time JoJo and Warren have worked together: The duo first collaborated in 2006, on JoJo's second album, The High Road, and have found their way back into the studio with each other over the years.

"Diane Warren is one of the most prolific songwriters of any generation, and over the years she has become a friend and mentor," JoJo said in a statement. "When she sent me 'The Change' a few weeks ago, I felt passionately about being the voice to bring her song to life."

JoJo will perform "The Change" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Oct. 22, during the show's live broadcast following the final presidential debate.

Listen to "The Change" above.