JoJo Siwa says Nickelodeon won't let her perform her own songs from new movie on tour

Continuing to prove that she doesn't take a backseat when it comes to what she wants in her career, JoJo Siwa took to social media on Tuesday to share her frustrated feelings toward Nickelodeon surrounding her upcoming tour. The singer, who recently released her musical film The J Team on Paramount+, says that Nickelodeon — who produced the film — isn't allowing her to perform her own songs.

"I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show," Siwa wrote on Twitter. "These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

She continued to air her frustration in another tweet, writing, "There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."

Representatives for Siwa and Nickelodeon didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Following rescheduled dates due to the pandemic, Siwa's "Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" is set to begin on Jan. 13, 2022. The tour supports two of the singer's recent EPs, 2018's D.R.E.A.M. the Music and 2019's Celebrate, and Siwa was hoping to perform additional original tunes by adding songs from her new movie to her set list.

JoJo Siwa JoJo Siwa | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

It's unclear why Nickelodeon would push back against the actress performing songs that she wrote, since the company was involved in making the film. But this isn't the first time Siwa has spoken out when it comes to her career. Back in June, she made headlines when she told EW that she hoped a kissing scene would be cut from her new movie Bounce, because she didn't want to "kiss another human, especially because it's a man." She later tweeted confirmation that Paramount had complied with her request and that the scene had been removed from the film.