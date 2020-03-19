JoJo switches up 'Leave (Get Out)' lyrics to encourage fans to stay in during coronavirus outbreak

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty

JoJo has a simple message for us all in this time of social distancing and it sure isn't "Get out, leave!"

On Wednesday, the singer posted a video via the TikTok app of her singing her 2004 hit single "Leave (Get out)," only she switched up the lyrics to make them more quarantine-applicable. The new version changes the title to "Chill (Stay in)," as JoJo sings about staying home, learning to cook, and practicing good hygiene in the age of self-isolation.

"I never thought corona could be such a nasty bitch but now that she’s here, boy all I want is for you to use common sense," she sings to the familiar "Leave (Get Out)" tune. "Stay in, right now, do it for humanity/I’m deadass about that, but we will survive/ So you gon’ learn how to cook now and practice good hygiene/ I know you’re bored and want to f— around but not on me. / Tell me why you’re acting so confused when the CDC laid it out for you. /Come on I know you’re not dumb, to go behind my back and hit the bar, show’s how immature you really are./ Keep exposure to a minimum."

And that might not be all we get of JoJo's coronavirus remix. The singer also posted on Twitter that a full version of the song was on the way. "Just doing my part, y'all," she wrote.

