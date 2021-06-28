Johnny Solinger, former Skid Row singer, dies at 55

Johnny Solinger, the lead vocalist of Skid Row, has died. He was 55. The official Skid Row instagram page confirmed his death in a post on Saturday, writing "we are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us."

Johnny Solinger Johnny Solinger of Skid Row. | Credit: Neil H Kitson/Redferns via Getty Images

The post was signed "much love" from band members Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith, and Scotti Hill.

Back in May, Solinger announced on his Facebook page that he had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with liver failure and that "the prognosis is not so good." Shortly after Solinger's announcement, his friend Brian Lawrence started a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.

The singer was reportedly married to actress Paula Marcenaro, who confirmed Solinger's death via his GoFundMe page on Sunday.

"Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all. I will take a break from everything but please know I am forever grateful for your love," Marenaro wrote in an update.

Solinger joined Skid Row in 1999, replacing the previous lead vocalist Sebastian Bach. He remained with the group until 2015, when he was replaced by Tony Harnell, and performed on several albums including "Thickskin," "Revolutions per Minute," "United World Rebellion," and "Rise Of The Damnation Army." Solinger's bandmates posted their own tributes to the singer, with Bolen and Sabo posting on Instagram and Twitter after Solinger's death was confirmed over the weekend.

"RIP Singo. Get yourself a piece of pie with Scrappy," Bolen wrote in his own Instagram tribute, referencing the nickname of Solinger's grandfather and adding a video of the singer.

"A good man with a good soul taken way too soon. Thank you Johnny for everything you gave us. God bless you and your family," tweeted Sabo.