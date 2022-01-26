The Smiths type Music

It seems pretty safe to say that Morrissey and Johnny Marr, former songwriters for the beloved British indie-rock band the Smiths, will never make music together again.

Morrissey published an open letter to Marr, essentially telling him to keep Morrissey's name out of his mouth in interviews, accusing him of doing so "whenever the press require an ugly slant on something I half-said during the last glacial period as the Colorado River began to carve out the Grand Canyon."

"Yes, we all know that the British press will print anything you say about me as long as it's cruel and savage. But you've done all that. Move on," Morrissey wrote. "It's as if you can't uncross your own legs without mentioning me. Our period together was many lifetimes ago, and a lot of blood has streamed under the bridge since then. There comes a time when you must take responsibility for your own actions and your own career, with which I wish you good health to enjoy. Just stop using my name as clickbait."

Morrissey; Johnny Marr Morrissey and Johnny Marr sparred online after Morrissey told Marr to stop mentioning him for 'clickbait' in interviews. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Now, Marr has responded with just as much snark.

"Dear @officialmoz. An 'open letter' hasn't really been a thing since 1953, It's all 'social media' now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down," he tweeted. "Also, this fake news business…a bit 2021 yeah ? #makingindiegreatagain."

Morrissey's letter notes that the two "haven't known each other for 35 years." The Smiths, which included bassist Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce, broke up in 1987. Morrissey and Marr have since tossed barbs at each other in the press.

The press often asks Marr, who's currently promoting his album Fever Dreams Pt. 1-4, about Morrissey. The singer has been involved in several controversies, including his defense of Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, comments he later refuted.

"When we met you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become whatever it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that?" Morrissey wrote bombastically in his open letter. "Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything … from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma's chin?" Ouch.

