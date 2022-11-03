The actor joins the star-studded lineup, which includes Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, and more.

Johnny Depp's return tour to the public limelight continues after winning a defamation trial against ex Amber Heard.

The actor will be making an appearance in Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 on Amazon's Prime Video platform. EW can confirm what TMZ first reported. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the cinematic performance will drop on Nov. 9.

EW has reached out to reps for Rihanna, Depp, Amazon, and Savage X Fenty for comment.

Rihanna, Johnny Depp Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4' will feature an appearance by Johnny Depp | Credit: Dennis Leupold; Noam Galai/Getty Images

The news has already elicited a polarizing response after TMZ's initial report, given the claims lodged against the actor by Heard, who still maintains Depp abused her, and the details surrounding their legal battle.

Amazon had previously revealed some of the show's all-star lineup of musicians, models, actors, and dancers. Those confirmed will include Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, and special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, and Zach Miko.

On Thursday, Amazon dropped the official trailer for the show, dubbed Vol. 4, which mixes music, fashion, animation, and choreography.

The highlighted talent all wear pieces from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collection in the extravaganza. Rihanna herself serves as executive producer and creative director.

Depp's first major post-trial appearance came at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August, when he floated above the stage dressed as the award show's Moonperson. Depp's production company has since announced he will be directing Modigliani, the first movie with him at the helm in 25 years.

