The actor appears for about 40 seconds in the fashion-focused musical performance.

EW confirmed last Thursday that Depp, recently coming off his defamation trial with ex Amber Heard, would join the likes of Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, and more celebrities featured in the fourth annual fashion-focused performance.

The actor appears approximately 20 minutes into the show, which premiered on Prime Video this week. He emerges from behind a tree, wearing a long, loose-fitting jacket with matching dark pants. He grins to the camera with an array of necklaces draped over his checkered V-neck sweater to the sound of Outkast's 2001 single "So Fresh, So Clean."

Johnny Depp in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Volume 4 Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4' peformance. | Credit: Amazon Prime

Depp's spotlight lasts for about 40 seconds as he proceeds to walk through an assemblage of dancers. However, it did not go unnoticed by the masses.

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander tweeted after news broke of Depp's cameo that he will no longer wear pieces from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty clothing line as a result of the actor's involvement.

Depp won his defamation lawsuit against Heard, who had stated in a Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of domestic abuse. She did not mention Depp by name, but his lawyers argued that the piece caused substantial damage to his career and reputation.

A jury largely sided with Depp and found Heard had intentionally and maliciously defamed her ex. He was awarded more $10 million. Heard has maintained abuse at the hands of Depp. She made moves to hire new lawyers to appeal the verdict, while Depp's lawyers are now fighting to appeal Heard's counterclaim, which she won after a jury found that Depp defamed her through his attorney when he called her abuse claims a "hoax."

Depp's appearance in Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 marks one of the actor's most high-profile returns to the limelight after winning the case. He previously made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August, leading Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez to call MTV "disgusting."

The full Savage X Fenty show is now available to stream on Prime Video.

