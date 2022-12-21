The singer confirmed yet again that the song is about another ex on a new podcast appearance.

John Mayer would like to remind the world that his hit "Your Body Is a Wonderland" has nothing to do with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Love Hewitt, thank you very much.

For literal decades now, the "Gravity" singer has repeated over and over again that the 2001 song is actually about a girl that he dated in high school and not the 9-1-1 star. Mayer publicly revealed the actual inspiration for the song on multiple occasions, including a 2009 episode of VH1 Storytellers, a 2010 Rolling Stone interview, and again this week on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"That was about my first girlfriend," Mayer said on the podcast. "That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic. I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16."

The myth that Hewitt's was the body being celebrated has persisted although the timeline for the song to be about the actress doesn't add up. The pair dated in 2002 — a whole year after "Your Body Is a Wonderland" was originally released — but that hasn't stopped fans from believing that the "candy lips" and "bubblegum tongue" mentioned in its lyrics do, in fact, belong to the Heartbreakers actress.

"That's one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, it gets reinforced over the years, no, no, no," Mayer said about the rumor. "I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song."

In fact, even Hewitt took a moment to dispel the rumor while speaking with EW in 2007. "My body is far from a wonderland. My body is more like a pawnshop," she joked at the time. "There's a lot of interesting things put together, and if you look closely you'd probably be excited, but at first glance, not so much."

John Mayer, Jennifer Love Hewitt John Mayer did not write 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' about Jennifer Love Hewitt. | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

While on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Mayer revealed that he tries not to "write songs about people" — and he definitely won't be dropping any names either. "I don't like telling anyone that a song is about somebody because most of the time it's not," he said. "And it takes people away from themselves because they're just visualizing who I'm writing about."

"I'd much rather keep the sanctity of these songs intact," Mayer continued. "Burn a couple of them 'cause people think it's about one person and it's not... The most important thing in my life right now are my songs."

