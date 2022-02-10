John Mayer writing memorial song for Bob Saget about 'discovering the depth of love'

John Mayer's strong friendship with the late Bob Saget has inspired the artist to reflect deeply and place his feelings in a new song about "discovering the depth of love."

As part of a Q&A tied to SiriusXM Small Stage Series, Mayer opened up to Andy Cohen about his 15-year bond with the Full House actor, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Jan. 9 at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Fla., after suffering head trauma.

"Bob knew how much I loved him mostly because I said, 'I love you, too.' And he engendered that relationship with us," Mayer told Cohen.

The musician, a pallbearer at Saget's funeral, said he's been processing his grief by working on new music. "I have this song that's my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob," he told Cohen. "I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I'm in the car and driving. I know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it."

"There are times when we lose someone and we ask ourselves, 'What's my appropriate level of being upset? Where do I stand here in my level of upset?'" Mayer continued. "That one was right over me... Because that was someone that everyone knew, that in real-time, I was like, this is one of my favorite people in the galaxy, and I'm proud of this relationship."

Mayer's latest comments on Saget's passing come a few weeks after he and comedian Jeff Ross picked up the late actor's car, which he had parked at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) prior to his flight to Florida. Mayer and Ross went live on the musician's Instagram at the time and, through laughter and tears, remembered their friend as they drove on the 405.

Cohen reminded Mayer of the time he went to one of his stadium shows in San Paolo, Brazil, along with Saget, saying it was the first time he saw the closeness between them.

"I saw the show with Bob and being with him and seeing how much he loved you and how proud he was of you..." Cohen said. "It was a beautiful thing then and it's even more beautiful now. Man, did he love you."