Swift's Speak Now track "Dear John" is widely understood to be about the Dead and Company singer.

Excited as you might be about the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), please don't cyberbully John Mayer.

Mayer posted to Instagram on Thursday, just hours before the album's release, with a series of photos featuring the singer and guitarist performing with the rest of Dead and Company at their recent shows in Boulder, Colo. The final photo in the collage, however, depicts a series of drones spelling out "please be kind" in the night sky. Swifties, who've long believed that the star wrote Speak Now tracks like "Dear John" about her brief relationship with Mayer when he was 32 and she was 19, clocked the message.

If Mayer's message was intentional, then it dovetails with remarks made by Swift when she performed "Dear John" at a recent stop on her blockbuster Eras Tour. There, she implored fans not to attack Mayer on her behalf.

John Mayer and Taylor Swift on stage together at the 2009 Jingle Ball John Mayer and Taylor Swift on stage together at the 2009 Jingle Ball | Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

"I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except for the songs I wrote," Swift said on stage in Minneapolis last month. "So what I'm trying to tell you is that I'm not putting this album out so that you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about."

When Swift released Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021, her fans proceeded to relentlessly bully the singer's ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, supposedly the subject of that album, on his various social media accounts. Clearly, no one wants a repeat — including fellow ex Taylor Lautner, who said he was "praying for John" ahead of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

