Hear John Legend's new song 'Bigger Love'

John Legend is sharing the love with his latest song, "Bigger Love."

The EGOT-winning singer and songwriter has just released the track, which hails from his seventh studio album, slated to arrive this summer. The song shares its name with Legend's North America tour that was scheduled to kick off in August, until the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down all live events.

Legend has had a busy 2020 so far, even during quarantine. After he released the song "Conversations in the Dark," which hit No. 1 on the overall iTunes songs chart, he followed it up with "Actions." Both songs will appear on the new album alongside "Bigger Love." Legend also recently collaborated with rising country star Kane Brown for the duet "Last Time I Say Sorry," and performed it live during the ACM Presents: Our Country special earlier this month.

"Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year," Legend previously said during a Together At Home livestream. "Everybody's home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I'm going to put some music out. I don't know what the schedule is going to be like, we're just going to start putting stuff out. We're in the process of mixing a lot of the stuff on the record. Luckily, I already wrote and recorded most of it."

Listen to the song above.

