John Legend announces new album, previews new song during #TogetherAt Home concert

John Legend announced that he has a new album slated for release later this year during a live virtual concert Tuesday on Instagram. The performance was part of the new series Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions, which kicked off Monday with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

"Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year," Legend said. "Everybody's home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I'm going to put some music out."

He added, "We're going to release some music. I don't know what the schedule going to be like, we're just going to start putting stuff out. We're in the process of mixing a lot of the stuff on the record. Luckily, I already wrote and recorded most of it."

Legend celebrated the news by playing a tease of a track from the album titled "Actions Speak Louder Than Love Songs." It features a sample from "The Edge," by David McCallum, the same track Dr. Dre sampled in his 2000 hit song "The Next Episode."

Legend said he's unsure whether he'll be able to record a music video for the song, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EGOT winner was taking requests from fans throughout the 30-minute broadcast, resulting in performances of The Office theme song (for Mindy Kaling and Jenna Fisher), "Headband of the Day" (for wife Chrissy Teigen), and the Beauty and the Beast theme (requested by their daughter, Luna).

Legend also played many of his most popular tracks, including "Stay With You," "Everybody Knows," "All of Me," and "Good Morning. Legend's most recent studio album was 2018's A Legendary Christmas.

