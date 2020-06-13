John Legend, Alicia Keys to battle it out on piano for Verzuz Juneteenth celebration

Other Verzuz matchups have included T-Pain and Lil Jon , Ludacris and Nelly , and most recently Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond. A Legend-Keys battle has been brewing for a while now; in May, the "All of Me" singer told Nick Cannon in a radio interview that he'd be open to a piano duel with Keys.

“What I do love about the way it’s been going so far is we’re seeing producers and writers, more than just artists,” Legend said at the time. “Because the producers and writers, what’s so cool about it, is you didn’t maybe know they produced this song, or know they were behind that. For us, for me and Alicia, you know it’s our song, because we are the front person for them, we were on the radio singing them."