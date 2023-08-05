John Gosling, former keyboardist for the Kinks, dies at 75

John Gosling, the former keyboardist for English rock band the Kinks, has died. He was 75.

The group announced his death on social media Friday. "We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling," a statement on their official Instagram account read. "We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family."

Its members also paid tribute to Gosling, who joined the band in 1970, in their own accompanying statements. Lead singer Ray Davies wrote, "Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in peace, dearest John."

"I'm dismayed, deeply upset by John Gosling's passing," said lead guitarist Dave Davies. "He has been a friend and [an] important contributor to the Kinks' music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man."

Drummer Mick Avory added, "Today we lost a dear friend and colleague. He was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humor... which made him [a] popular member of the band. He leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him...."

John GOSLING The Kinks (L-R): John Dalton, John Gosling, Mick Avory, Dave Davies, Ray Davies | Credit: GAB Archive/Redferns

Gosling made his debut on the Kinks' 1970 single "Lola," which dominated the U.K. and U.S. music charts when it was released. He would go on to play keyboard and provide backing vocals on the Kinks' eighth album and their next seven before eventually departing the group in 1978. He was replaced by Gordon Edwards and then Ian Gibbons.

The musician was also a founding member of the Kast Off Kinks, a group composed of former members of the original band, along with John Dalton, Mick Avory, and Dave Clarke, which formed in 1994. He remained a member until his retirement in 2008.