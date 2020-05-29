John Fogerty gets birthday wish of playing 'Centerfield' at centerfield of Dodger Stadium

On his 75th birthday, Creedence Clearwater Revival singer John Fogerty got to play "Centerfield" on an actual centerfield.

Fogerty shared video of himself playing his 1985 hit with his three children at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. "It's a little different than I envisioned," he tweeted, noting how the entire stadium was empty.

"As a youngster, I dreamed of playing baseball. Baseball certainly was my favorite thing as a child," he says in the video. "I dreamed of playing centerfield. On my 75th birthday, here we are at Dodger Stadium and I get to play 'Centerfield' with my family."

Fogerty and his kids recently released Fogerty’s Factory, an EP recreation of Creedence Clearwater Revival's Cosmo’s Factory album. They had previously been covering some of the band's classic songs and uploading them to YouTube.

Fogerty's Centerfield album was his first solo album after a nine-year hiatus; he released John Fogerty in September 1975. As a reflection of how popular "Centerfield" became in the baseball crowd, Fogerty became the only musician to be inducted into the National Baseball League's Hall of Fame in 2010.

"They’ve never honored a song this way before,” he told EW at the time. “I’m going to be there with a big smile on my face and great pride in my heart. Even though I’m not being honored as a baseball player, I am, in a sense, rubbing elbows with Babe Ruth. It’s a wondrous thing to me. Because I do really love baseball."

Correction: An earlier draft of this article mentioned "Centerfield," the song, was Fogerty's first single after a nine-year hiatus. Centerfield, the album, was the first solo album after a hiatus.