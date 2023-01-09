It ain't no lie! Joey Fatone's still got it in surprise 'Bye, Bye, Bye' drag brunch performance

You never know who's gonna drop in for drag brunch in South Beach.

Joey Fatone, My Big Fat Greek Wedding guest — and secretly the best member of *NSYNC — looked like a snack when he paid a visit to Miami Beach's world famous Palace restaurant on Sunday. But unlike other boozy brunch guests, the drag queens didn't mind him stealing the spotlight.

Joey Fatone Joey Fatone made a surprise, impromptu performance of *NSYNC's "Bye, Bye, Bye" at drag brunch in South Beach. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fatone joined local queen Tiffany Fantasia, who was in sneakers but times are hard, for an impromptu performance of one of the boy band's biggest hits, 2000's "Bye, Bye, Bye." And he was not lip-synching for his life.

Not only was the mic on, but Fatone proved he still had the moves, busting out that iconic choreo amid a shower of cash and applause. Palace shared video of Fatone's brunchtime slayage with the caption, "What a weekend it's been already!"

"Bye, Bye, Bye" was the lead single from *NSYNC's blockbuster third album No Strings Attached, which saw the group taking more creative control over their music and image. The video memorably featured the boys as marionettes before quite literally being cut loose by their malevolent puppeteer. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Record of the Year at the 2001 Grammy Awards. More importantly, 22 years later: still a bop.