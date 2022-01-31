Spotify and Joe Rogan respond to protests over COVID-19 misinformation

The streaming service says it will add a "content advisory" to any podcast episode that discusses the coronavirus.

Following Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulling their music from Spotify in protest of the streaming service's role in spreading COVID-19 misinformation through Joe Rogan's podcast, both Rogan and Spotify have spoken out about the controversy.

Rogan addressed the situation Sunday night in a 10-minute Instagram video, defending his statements and saying "I think there's a lot of people that have a distorted perception of what I do, maybe based on sound bites or based on headlines of articles that are disparaging." Additionally, he defended his decision to host two doctors who were self-proclaimed vaccines skeptics, describing them as "very highly credentialed, very intelligent, very accomplished people."

Spotify also released a statement on Sunday night via a public letter from CEO and founder Daniel Ek.

"We know we have a critical role to play in supporting creator expression while balancing it with the safety of our users. In that role, it is important to me that we don't take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them," Ek wrote.

Joe Rogan; Spotify Joe Rogan and Spotify | Credit: Vivian Zink/Getty Images; Spotify

According to the letter, those rules include publishing long-standing platform rules for the first time and adding a content advisory to any podcast that includes a discussion about COVID-19. The advisory will direct listeners to a hub that "provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world." The letter also mentioned Spotify would begin "testing ways to highlight our Platform Rules in our creator and publisher tools to raise awareness around what's acceptable and help creators understand their accountability for the content they post."

Last week, Young issued an ultimatum to Spotify via an open letter on his website saying he would remove his music from the platform if it didn't stop the spread COVID-19 vaccine disinformation. He specifically called out Rogan's podcast, which is the streamer's most popular show and reportedly worth $100 million.

Neil Young Neil Young | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Following Young's announcement, Mitchell removed her own music, stating, "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also spoken out, expressing their concerns over Spotify's misinformation spread. The couple has an exclusive multiyear podcast deal with the platform.

"Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform," read a statement. "We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."