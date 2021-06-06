Joe Jonas would re-record Jonas Brothers music after being inspired by Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas would re-record the Jonas Brothers' debut album It's About Time, thanks to a little inspiration from Taylor Swift.

"I think I would probably re-record our entire first album," the second oldest Jonas brother told Buzzfeed when asked what song he would choose to re-record and why. "Just do something like what Taylor did recently, which I thought was really clever."

Swift famously announced plans to re-record six of her early albums after she was unable to regain ownership of her masters from Scooter Braun after he bought Big Machine Records, the first label she was signed to, in 2019. She released the first of the re-recordings in April titled Fearless (Taylor's Version), based on her second studio album.

Jonas Brothers Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 and released It's About Time a year later featuring the hit songs "Mandy," "Time For Me to Fly," and "Year 3000." The trio went on hiatus in 2011 to focus on their solo careers, though they reunited nearly a decade later and have been recording new music and touring together ever since.

Jonas also revealed he's had his eye on both Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X as possible collaborators in the future.

"Olivia Rodrigo is fantastic," he said of who he'd like to work with. "I think I would love to work with her or Lil Nas X. And why? Because I think they are crushing it and they're authentic artists who are making changes in the music industry, in the pop world, that we all need."