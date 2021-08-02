Joe Jonas gives major flashback vibes while strutting in a very 2007 Joe Jonas-style wig

Joe Jonas took us way, way back on Monday.

The Jonas Brothers singer gave us 2007-2008 vibes after hitting the streets with a very Joe Jonas-esque retro wig.

Joe Jonas Joe Jonas | Credit: Joe Jonas/Instagram; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Joe filmed himself strutting down the street, flipping some temporary (we assume) long locks. Though sadly, it appears he went without the flat iron treatment he was so known for back in the day.

In his Instagram clip, Joe also rocked a major accessory of the early noughties — scarves. So many scarves (we can count at least four).

The singer soundtracked his strut with JoBros classic, "S.O.S.," which came out back in 2007 on the band's Jonas Brothers album.

Joe's look brought memories of his Camp Rock character Shane Gray to mind, with one fan commenting, "I'm Shane Gray for crying out loud!" on the video, and another writing, "Shane is that you?"

The singer and his brothers — Nick and Kevin Jonas — are gearing up for the Remember This Tour, which kicks off Aug. 20 in Las Vegas, and they've been sharing behind-the-scenes pics as they create content for the show. (Surely, that's why he was wearing the wig, right?)

"Shooting something for the #rememberthistour 😏 can't wait," Joe wrote on Sunday to accompany a shot of him posing in khakis and a tank top.

Nick shared a little video from his promo shoot.

And Kevin shared a stare-off-into-the-distance portrait.