Joe Jonas wants to give you a hand — literally — to ease your COVID travel anxiety

The singer is partnering with Expedia to offer 250 limited edition replicas of his right hand in the company's new Helping Hands campaign.

Expedia knows that as vaccines roll out and the world returns to some semblance of a post-pandemic life, everyone will want to travel again. They also know that people might have some anxiety about getting on a plane or being in a tightly cramped space with other people for the first time in over a year. Which is why they're bringing in Joe Jonas to lend a hand — a literal hand.

Jonas has partnered with Expedia for their Helping Hands campaign to produce 250 exact replicas of his right hand. And to be the recipient of one of these 250 exclusive hands, which are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis, all you have to do is fill out a form on the Expedia website. Each one is made with a 3D printer and features custom artwork, and is signed and hand-numbered by Jonas himself.

Expedia calls their Helping Hand campaign "a symbol of support, as you get ready to ease your way back to traveling again."

In a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Jonas opened up about his involvement with the campaign, explaining, "who you travel with is so important. The way I think of it, it can sometimes be a little scary to get back out there now in a safe way, for all of us. And if I can be some sort of lending support and be the helping hand for you... I'm excited about this."

Expedia's campaign is a pretty simple and fun way to own a cool piece of memorabilia, gain some reassurance about getting comfortable with traveling again, and help a good cause. (Expedia is donating $100,000 to Mercy Corps to provide relief to communities hit hard by COVID.)

Just assume that every custom hand hasn't already been snatched up by Jonas Brothers or Game of Thrones fans.