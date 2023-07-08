Joe Jonas is living the dream.

The "Waffle House" singer crossed a major goal off his bucket list Friday when he made a surprise appearance during Billy Joel's Hyde Park concert in London to perform "Uptown Girl" with the Piano Man himself.

Jonas chronicled his journey from sound check to stage in an Instagram Reel. "I'm doing something really exciting today. Bucket list. Major bucket list," he said. "Quite nervous. But the person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable."

Joe Jonas and Billy Joel | Credit: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Jonas can be seen heading toward the stage to perform later that evening in another clip. "The sun is officially down or about to be down. I'm just walking to stage. My friend is on his last song. Can you hear it?" He asked, putting a hand to his ear. "And I'm about to go and join him up there."

Sucking in air, Jonas then nervously added, "Wish me luck!"

Subsequent footage from the event showed Jonas walking on stage and sharing a brief hug with Joel before launching into the 1983 hit. The pair traded verses throughout the performance before singing its final chorus together to loud applause from the crowd. After they had one more hug, Jonas thanked the audience before heading off.

In his post's caption, Jonas wrote that joining Joel "still feels unreal." He continued, "Thank you to my friend @billyjoel for having me on stage to sing 'Uptown Girl' with you tonight in Hyde Park. You've been a big inspiration to me and this was a bucket list moment. Life made."

This isn't the first time Joel has brought on a special guest to help him with "Uptown Girl." He previously invited Olivia Rodrigo — who referenced the song in her hit "Deja Vu" — to sing it with him during a performance at Madison Square Garden last August.

Joel, who is currently on a co-headlining tour with Stevie Nicks, will return to the Garden once again on July 24.

