"If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it.''

After a "crazy week," Joe Jonas has publicly addressed his impending divorce from Sophie Turner on stage.

Aside from the couple's joint statement posted on social media, the Jonas Brothers musician, who filed for divorce last week, has been tightlipped about the details of his split from the former Game of Thrones star. But during the band's concert at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Saturday night, the singer opened up about the news before a crowd of fans.

Right before launching into "Hesitate," a song inspired by his relationship with Turner, Jonas told the audience, which included EW reporters, "It's been a crazy week."

He continued, "I just wanna say, look: If you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay? Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys."

Jonas' comments come days after he filed for divorce from Turner, with documents stating that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." The couple, who were married for four years, have two daughters together. They purchased a home in Miami in 2022 but sold the property earlier this year.

To officially announce the news, Turner and Jonas released a joint statement on their respective social media accounts that read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

Acknowledging various rumors about it, they added, "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.'"

Following his onstage message to his fans, Jonas performed the group's emotional ballad "Hesitate," a love song he penned for Turner ahead of their 2019 wedding.

"It's like my vows before I wrote my vows," he explained in the 2020 Jonas Brothers documentary, Chasing Happiness. "It's my promise to Sophie."

He continued, "For me, it takes me to a whole other universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their latest world tour. Watch Joe Jonas address his divorce on stage in the video above.

