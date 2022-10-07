Jody Miller, Grammy-winning 'Queen of the House' country singer, dies at 80
Country singer Jody Miller, who won a Grammy in 1966, has died at age 80.
Miller passed away Thursday at her home in Blanchard, Okla., due to complications from Parkinson's disease, reports the Associated Press.
In addition to "Queen of the House," which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1966, Miller released the popular 1965 teen protest song "Home of the Brave," which became the biggest-selling single of her career.
After moving to Epic Records in the 1970s, Miller released a string of hits including "Baby I'm Yours," There's a Party Goin' On," "Darling, You Can Always Come Back Home," and "He's So Fine," a cover of the Chiffons' 1963 song of the same name.
Miller retired in the 1980s to focus on her life with her husband and children. She released the single "Where My Picture Hangs on the Wall" alongside her daughter Robin Brooks Sullivan in 2018, following her husband's death.
Brooks released a statement following her mother's death. Posted on the Facebook page of Brooks' band, it read: "Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks. Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss."
